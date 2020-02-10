Penned lions still on offer at US trophy hunting convention

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — An undercover video recorded by animal welfare activists shows vendors at a recent trophy-hunting convention in hawking trips to shoot captive-bred lions in Africa, despite past public assurances by the event's organizers that so-called canned hunts wouldn't be sold.



Investigators for the Humane Society of the United States captured the footage last week at the annual convention of Safari Club International in Reno, Nevada. SCI is among the nation's largest trophy-hunting groups and its yearly gatherings typically draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of vendors selling firearms, overseas safari trips and items made from the skins and bones of rare wildlife.



In the video captured by the Humane Society last week, tour operators said the lions for sale were bred in captivity. Typically, the lions are raised in cages and small pens before being released into a larger fenced enclosure. Once reaching young adulthood, customers pay to shoot them and keep the skins, skulls, claws and other body parts for trophies.



“They're bred in captivity. They're born in captivity, and then they're released,” a salesman for Bush Africa Safaris, a South African tour operator, says on the video. “There's guys who are going to tell you something different on the floor, they're going to bulls—t you, that is what it is.”



Salesmen from two other safari operators also confirmed they had captive-bred lions for sale.



“Canned lion hunts have no conservation value and are unethical," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. "Lions bred for the sole purpose of being hunted for a trophy is an industry built on a conveyor belt of exploitation and animal cruelty.”



