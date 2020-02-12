Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Penned lions still on offer at US trophy hunting convention

Penned lions still on offer at US trophy hunting convention

Newsday Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
An undercover video recorded by animal welfare activists shows vendors at a recent trophy-hunting convention promoting trips to shoot captive-bred lions in Africa, despite past public assurances by the event's organizers that so-called canned hunts wouldn't be sold
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nevada trophy hunting convention still includes trips to shoot captive lions, undercover video shows

An undercover video recorded by animal welfare activists shows vendors at a recent trophy-hunting convention promoting trips to shoot captive-bred lions in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.