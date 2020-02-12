Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Cruise ship turned away in other ports anchors off Cambodia

Cruise ship turned away in other ports anchors off Cambodia

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — A cruise ship turned away by other Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears anchored Thursday off Cambodia, which is checking the health of its 2,200 passengers and crew.

The Westerdam was unwelcome elsewhere even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the COVID-19 viral illness have been confirmed among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members on board.

The ship is anchored a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the main Sihanoukville port in the Gulf of Thailand and a team of health officials will conduct checks and determine the disembarkation process, Preah Sihanouk province Gov. Kouch Chamrouen told The Associated Press.

After half a day offshore, however, there was some disappointing news for the passengers. The initial plans for the ship to dock and some 500 passengers to disembark Thursday were postponed, said Kouch Chamrouen, because flights to immediately take them to the capital Phnom Penh for onward journeys home could not be arranged in time.

The governor said the new plan is for the ship to dock at 5 a.m. Friday and for passengers then to be transported to Phnom Penh on two morning flights and one in the afternoon.

About 30 buses had been waiting at the port to take passengers to Sihanoukville airport.

Some 20 passengers have reported stomachaches or fever, Cambodian health officials said. The ship's health staff considered them to be normal illnesses, but the ill passengers were being isolated from others, Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine said.

A military helicopter is being used to carry samples from passengers to the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh for analysis.

She said if tests show any passengers have the disease, they'll be allowed to get treatment in the country.

Kuoch Chamrouen said that once...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears 01:21

 Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia [Video]Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia

A cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, to the relief of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published

Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia [Video]Ship shunned over virus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday to the relief of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship turned away in other ports anchors off Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — A cruise ship turned away by four Asian governments due to virus fears anchored Thursday off Cambodia for health checks on its...
Seattle Times

Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.