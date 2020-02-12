Global  

Jennifer Aniston talks of a future with kids

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Aniston, the daughter of actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston, doesn't really see herself becoming a mother, she likes daydreaming about her future fantasy.
Jennifer Aniston Talks About Her Vision of Having Future With Kids

The 'Friends' alum, who has no kids from her past marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, reveals to longtime pal Sandra Bullock that she likes daydreaming...
Jennifer Aniston says she sees 'kids running' in her future

Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on Tuesday, and in a new interview, opened up about all that she still envisions for her future, including kids.
