Love Aaj Kal movie review: 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' Imtiaz Ali and no Veer can help!

Love Aaj Kal is very much like the first film, till it isn't, with Imtiaz Ali striving (and failing) to shake up his formula and take things in a different...

Imtiaz Ali: There's no story in my mind without some man-woman dynamic Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesn't feature some sort of...

Mid-Day 4 hours ago



