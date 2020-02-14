Global  

Parkirama band's lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa found dead in hotel at Kalimpong

Zee News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Renowned musician, lead guitarist and founding member of Parkirama band, Sonam Sherpa was found dead at a hotel in Kalimpong, West Bengal today (February 14). Sherpa was shooting for a local film in Kalimpong as a music director and had been camping in the hill station for the last 12 days. 
