Parkirama band's lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa found dead in hotel at Kalimpong Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Renowned musician, lead guitarist and founding member of Parkirama band, Sonam Sherpa was found dead at a hotel in Kalimpong, West Bengal today (February 14). Sherpa was shooting for a local film in Kalimpong as a music director and had been camping in the hill station for the last 12 days. 👓 View full article

