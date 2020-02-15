Is this the end of the Gideon hotel Bible? Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

I was on a recent trip to Los Angeles - hardly the Bible Belt - when curiosity struck. I slid open the bedside table at my downtown hotel and there it was: a Holy Bible, placed by the Gideons. Later in the trip, at a second hotel,... I was on a recent trip to Los Angeles - hardly the Bible Belt - when curiosity struck. I slid open the bedside table at my downtown hotel and there it was: a Holy Bible, placed by the Gideons. Later in the trip, at a second hotel,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UKTOPNEWS.com Is this the end of the Gideon hotel Bible? https://t.co/HZfEjX5eje 5 hours ago ̶̶S̶̶iX ̅̅D̅̅wAr̲̲F̲ The children just treat this house like a***hotel. That's yet ANOTHER Gideon Bible in my bedside drawer tonight. 2 days ago gideon lewis RT @ko69772: ⁦@speedomick⁩ Full of beans this morning ⁦@castletaunton⁩. Thank you ⁦@SarahGoldenSG⁩ and all the best from everyone at the Ca… 3 days ago Michael A. McGrail Hey #twitterstorians, after reading this for the third time, I think it would be a great choice to try a Gideon bib… https://t.co/H61ZfxIr5P 5 days ago Kipkemoi RT @DCI_Kenya: Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male em… 6 days ago