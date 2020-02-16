'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86

Alex Busumabu RT @latimes: Lynn Cohen, actress who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies at 86 https://t.co/WBA6irBqId 25 seconds ago Los Angeles Times Lynn Cohen, actress who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies at 86 https://t.co/WBA6irBqId 1 minute ago C RT @fiIlmography: Lynn Cohen, the actress who played Mags in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and Magda in the Sex & the City franchise, h… 3 minutes ago KSDK News Lynn Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. https://t.co/spW2UlUkTE 15 minutes ago Siglov Freudivan Sex And The City actress Lynn Cohen is dead at 86 after becoming a fixture in the series as Magda… https://t.co/fJbD5SDEhP 23 minutes ago Prince 'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen no more https://t.co/fOIeW1AN9O 24 minutes ago