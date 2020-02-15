Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Bangkok Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
WELLINGTON: Elton John has tearfully apologised to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness, with the British superstar saying he was suffering from "walking pneumonia".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John cuts concert short due to illness 00:37

 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cloudy, windy, but warm: Dry conditions expected for Elton John's big Auckland gig

Cloudy, windy, but warm: Dry conditions expected for Elton John's big Auckland gigSir Elton John fans can expect a warm but breezy evening for the first of his three Auckland concerts this evening.The forecast is for cloudy skies, a...
New Zealand Herald

Elton John, sick with pneumonia, cuts New Zealand show short

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An emotional Elton John had to cut short a performance in New Zealand on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bettyonline011

Betty.Heinz RT @AFPceleb: Elton John tearfully apologises to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness, with the British superst… 4 minutes ago

MusiqWorks

IG : MUSIQWORKS RT @BaaghiTV: Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig https://t.co/bKj7Nb2oDr #BaaghiTV #International #Entertainment 16 minutes ago

BaaghiTV

Baaghi TV Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig https://t.co/bKj7Nb2oDr #BaaghiTV #International #Entertainment 19 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Pneumonia Forces Early End To Elton John Concert On His Farewell Tour https://t.co/zaoR4p4asu https://t.co/zaoR4p4asu 33 minutes ago

IssamAhmed

Issam Ahmed RT @AndrewBeatty: I guess that's why they call them the flus https://t.co/5w37r5kIi0 47 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig https://t.co/gC6P0PyBd2 https://t.co/npV5cWnQkn 47 minutes ago

ManfromParallel

ชายคนหนึ่งจากจักรวาลคู่ขนาน🖤 RT @BangkokPostNews: WELLINGTON - Elton John has tearfully apologised to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness,… 51 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post WELLINGTON - Elton John has tearfully apologised to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illnes… https://t.co/cNZpcSTMEg 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.