Parris Goebel makes London Fashion Week debut with Naomi Campbell

New Zealand Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Parris Goebel makes London Fashion Week debut with Naomi CampbellHot off the back of her J.Lo Super Bowl success, Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has popped up on the runway at London Fashion Week, stepping it out alongside iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell and Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra...
News video: London Fashion Week 2020: Richard Quinn shows latest collection

London Fashion Week 2020: Richard Quinn shows latest collection 00:31

 British designer Richard Quinn shows his latest collection on the catwalk at London Fashion Week. The Central St Martins graduate specialises in womenswear and textiles.

