Bollywood news: Taapsee Pannu announces new film Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of Run Lola Run - Details here

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
'Looop Lapeta' stars Tahir Raj Bhasin opposite Taapsee Pannu and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia.
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu with her family casted her vote for Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana clarifies that he hasn't signed "Rashmi Rocket", starring Taapsee Pannu, yet, but he is in talks with makers of the film.

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll! The actress who is all set to enthral audiences with her power-packed act in the upcoming film 'Thappad' has taken to her Instagram...
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's film will be directed by the ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia and will go on floors in April in Goa
