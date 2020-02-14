Bollywood news - '83: Presenting Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh's film
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The picture, shared by team '83 on social media, features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. The couple looks at each other and smiles ear to ear. Both of them bear an uncanny resemblance to Kapil and Romi Dev. Deepika also sports a short hairdo just like Romi Dev.
Actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday unveiled her look as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, in the upcoming film "83". She says the film is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream..