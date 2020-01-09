Global  

SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
SpaceX announced it is working with Space Adventures to take tourists into a high orbit. Ticket prices aren't being divulged but are likely to be in the millions of dollars.
SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year. The private company is...
