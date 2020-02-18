FDF voices concern over new UK immigration rules for low-skilled workers
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The UK's Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has responded after the country's government announced plans for a new points-based immigration system, which bars non-skilled workers.
The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe". Joe Davies reports.