Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada

Music Artist Nikki Vianna Dishes On Her Single, "Mambo," & What's Next For Her Sultry singer-songwriter Nikki Vianna has spent the last few years carving out a unique place in the pop space. Now, she is back with her seductive new single and video, "Mambo." The single is a nod to.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 14:43Published 6 days ago