Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada

Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
It's been a long time coming, but Facebook and Instagram users in Canada can finally incorporate music clips into their story posts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Music Artist Nikki Vianna Dishes On Her Single, 'Mambo,' & What's Next For Her [Video]Music Artist Nikki Vianna Dishes On Her Single, "Mambo," & What's Next For Her

Sultry singer-songwriter Nikki Vianna has spent the last few years carving out a unique place in the pop space. Now, she is back with her seductive new single and video, "Mambo." The single is a nod to..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 14:43Published

Hana Elion & JJ Mitchell Of Overcoats Talk New Music And More [Video]Hana Elion & JJ Mitchell Of Overcoats Talk New Music And More

Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell, the duo that makes up The Overcoats, talk about the production for their latest music video and how a joke helped create the artistic vision.BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Is Now Letting Political Campaigns Sponsor 'Branded Content'

Facebook Is Now Letting Political Campaigns Sponsor 'Branded Content'Watch VideoFacebook is now letting political candidates pay influencers to post memes.  Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will now allow U.S. campaigns...
Newsy

Facebook changes its ad rules over Bloomberg’s cringey memes

Facebook changes its ad rules over Bloomberg’s cringey memesThe Mike Bloomberg memes we’ve all seen on social media are a laugh for us, but they’re apparently giving Facebook something of a headache. The company...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shayjonez

Shannon Scott Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/HiPVQqjD0Z 42 minutes ago

PeterMeiszner

Peter Meiszner About time! Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/Ao6XMQOirY 1 hour ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/Ep6l9QO5bU 1 hour ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada | CBC News https://t.co/J731bEkXNL 2 hours ago

MichelleSaunds

MichSaun 🇨🇦 RT @CBCEnt: Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/qHF7wVbOGV https://t.co/QY8RDtT1fE 2 hours ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/qHF7wVbOGV https://t.co/QY8RDtT1fE 2 hours ago

CBCBusiness

CBC Business Facebook brings ability to use music in Instagram posts to Canada https://t.co/eyR3nRKiu9 https://t.co/TiEGWqZcp2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.