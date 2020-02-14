Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Turner £20 enters circulation: 12 security features you might have missed on the new note

Turner £20 enters circulation: 12 security features you might have missed on the new note

Independent Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The notes were available from Thursday say the Bank of England
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

New plastic £20 note has 14 special security features - this is what they are

New plastic £20 note has 14 special security features - this is what they areThe polymer currency will go into circulation on Thursday and marks the life and work of British artist Joseph Turner and includes hidden attributes to prevent...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.