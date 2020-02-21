Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call him

Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call him

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call himThe heartbroken mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has shared another video of her son , listing all the cruel names he's called by his tormentors.Nine-year-old Quaden was diagnosed with achondroplasia – the most common form of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullying Victim with Dwarfism

Celebs are showing their support for Quaden Bayles, a nine-year-old boy with dwarfism who has been the victim of bullying. Quaden‘s mom posted a video on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Karen59031268

"BIG❤RED" 🗽🦅 🇺🇸 RT @newscomauHQ: The mum of Quaden Bayles has shared another heartbreaking plea from her son, revealing all the cruel names his bullies cal… 1 hour ago

RobertGravel12

Robert Gravel RT @rebekahscanlan: The mum of Quaden Bayles has shared another heartbreaking plea from her son, revealing all the cruel names his bullies… 2 hours ago

UKEssex1

UK_Essex @AlfredToshLines This is from a mother who is so desperate she wants you to see. https://t.co/SfAhswdDcb shows that… https://t.co/MFsdSL99eV 3 hours ago

UKEssex1

UK_Essex @IndiaWilloughby @BenLuke14 Bullied Quaden Bayles plea over cruel names tormentors call him https://t.co/Ewl0OaBbJw 3 hours ago

car54ol

Carol L Welcomb Bullied Quaden Bayles plea over cruel names tormentors call him https://t.co/gu8PdDY8vx via @newscomauHQ 4 hours ago

rebekahscanlan

Rebekah Scanlan The mum of Quaden Bayles has shared another heartbreaking plea from her son, revealing all the cruel names his bull… https://t.co/YLvtucBNFa 5 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au The mum of Quaden Bayles has shared another heartbreaking plea from her son, revealing all the cruel names his bull… https://t.co/Aerl1VcFDP 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.