Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship movie review: Vicky Kaushal's film is a good one-time watch

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship movie review': Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The teasers and trailer of the film were quite impressive and it was quite evident that it isn't for the weak-hearted.
News video: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship || Movie Review 02:57

 Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook:...

Public Review| 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Public Review| "Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship"

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" horror franchise finally hit the silver screens today.

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard & Joshua Boone Go Over Their New Film, 'Premature' [Video]Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard & Joshua Boone Go Over Their New Film, "Premature"

On a summer night in Harlem during her last months before starting college, poet Ayanna (Zora Howard) meets Isaiah (Joshua Boone), a charming music producer. The two then enter a passionate summer..

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review - Half-decent horror

**Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship* *A: Horror, thriller* *Dir: Bhanu Pratap Singh* *Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana* *Rating: ** The first...
Mid-Day

Box Office day 1 early estimates: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' has average opening

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starring film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has not been able to mint as much as Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada...
DNA

