Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

SeattlePI.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — ABritish woman who supported the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to bomb St. Paul's Cathedralin London.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Middlesex in southeast England, admittedto the preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications. She spoke at a hearing at Central London Criminal Court.

Prosecutors said Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site.

She also shared terrorist documentsthroughgroups using the Telegram messaging app between August 2019 and October 2019.

She is to be sentenced May 12.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

A British woman who supported the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St. Paul's Cathedral in London
Newsday Also reported by •IndependentRIA Nov.BBC NewsReutersTelegraph.co.uk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sakamoto2Ryouma

Ryoma Sakamoto.JAPAN BBC News - St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty https://t.co/3ZlhiBKzeP 2 minutes ago

cock_news

cock and ball news IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral***and***plot 3 minutes ago

Dineshtheeditor

DINESH the Editor St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty https://t.co/iYyCAaBwOv 4 minutes ago

TonyFrance7

REVOLUTION St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty https://t.co/LAMqZ3PXYn 4 minutes ago

DanielK23942212

Daniel Kingsley RT @WasiqUK: Female Isis supporter pleads guilty over plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral https://t.co/FkX5vcxl91 She also shared terrorist d… 5 minutes ago

DawudSuleiman10

Dawud Suleiman RT @arabs_exmus: BBC News - St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty https://t.co/0KE7JUw2DZ 5 minutes ago

janetbfitzgeral

Jan 🇺🇸 🇮🇪🎸 RT @val_tigress: Female Isis supporter pleads guilty over plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral https://t.co/Gx8Laa7cCa 5 minutes ago

arabs_exmus

مسلمون سابقاً - Ex-Muslim Arabs BBC News - St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty https://t.co/0KE7JUw2DZ 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.