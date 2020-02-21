Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > More couples opting for therapy to cope with wedding planning stress

More couples opting for therapy to cope with wedding planning stress

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
More couples opting for therapy to cope with wedding planning stressHave you ever woken up in the night in a panic, having had a nightmare about tableware? I have. In my dream we were sitting down to eat at my wedding but had failed to hire any cutlery. You see, for reasons I no longer understand,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Aren't Willing to Compromise Much When It Comes to Their Dream Wedding [Video]Americans Aren't Willing to Compromise Much When It Comes to Their Dream Wedding

There’s a lot that goes into planning your dream wedding, and according to a Minted Weddings study, Americans know exactly what they want on that special day. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:15Published

Majority of Americans think you can’t have an ‘ideal wedding’ without an open bar [Video]Majority of Americans think you can’t have an ‘ideal wedding’ without an open bar

Americans' ideal wedding costs over $42,000, according to new research.  A poll of 2,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 55 who plan on getting married found the perfect wedding would..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.