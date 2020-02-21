Global  

Notre Dame’s crypt, square may reopen in spring

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
LONDON — The crypt and parts of Notre Dame Cathedral’s plaza are expected to reopen to the public in the spring, Paris officials said this week — almost a year after the landmark 850-year-old building was mauled by a fire that devoured its roof, weakened its structure and sent shock waves through France and beyond. […]
Parts of Notre-Dame plaza, crypt expected to reopen this spring

Paris, France, Feb 21, 2020 / 04:01 pm (CNA).- French officials are hopeful that parts of the plaza of Notre-Dame de Paris, as well as the church’s crypt, will...
CNA

