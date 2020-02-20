Global  

With 4 deaths in Iran and more on 3 continents, fears of coronavirus pandemic rise

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG — An alarming surge of new coronavirus cases outside China, with fears of a major outbreak in Iran, is threatening to transform the contagion into a global pandemic, as countries around the Middle East scrambled to close their borders and continents so far largely spared reported big upticks in the illness. In Iran, […]
News video: Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths 00:57

 The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths. Edward Baran reports.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in Iran

The UAE's health ministry has confirmed that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country up to 11. Iran...
With 4 Deaths in Iran and More on 3 Continents, Fears of Coronavirus Pandemic Rise

Health officials called the surge in reported infections "very worrisome," as cases soared in South Korea. Europe and North America reported a big uptick in...
