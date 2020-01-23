Back to blue: UK passports revert to old color from next month Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Britain will start re-introducing traditional blue passports next month, the interior ministry said on Saturday, replacing the burgundy European Union documents that have been in use since 1988. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Mum feared her boob would explode after ruptured implant A mum has told how she feared one of her boobs would explode after her implant ruptured - and her breast swelled to the size of a MELON.Hannah Packham, 30, went under the knife in 2014, boosting her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:25Published on January 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its departure from the European Union, the government said on...

IndiaTimes 56 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this