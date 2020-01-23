Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Back to blue: UK passports revert to old color from next month

Back to blue: UK passports revert to old color from next month

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Britain will start re-introducing traditional blue passports next month, the interior ministry said on Saturday, replacing the burgundy European Union documents that have been in use since 1988.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum feared her boob would explode after ruptured implant [Video]Mum feared her boob would explode after ruptured implant

A mum has told how she feared one of her boobs would explode after her implant ruptured - and her breast swelled to the size of a MELON.Hannah Packham, 30, went under the knife in 2014, boosting her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its departure from the European Union, the government said on...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.