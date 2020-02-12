Global  

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who welcomed baby girl via surrogacy, were trying for second child for five years

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl via surrogacy, on February 15.
News video: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again 01:03

 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy, sources told IANS.

'Had always prayed for a daughter': Shilpa Shetty shares happiness on welcoming baby girl Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, shared her happiness and revealed that she always prayed for a daughter.
DNA Also reported by •HinduZee NewsIndiaTimes

