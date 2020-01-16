● βλοοδγ RT @natnewswatch: ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Anne with an E’ big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto | National Newswatch https://t.co/XlXGLjvxox 32 minutes ago punkedp0z3r 🤩🌈 RT @blytheseashell: Just wait for it you all, @cbc is gonna make a tweet about Schitt’s Creek winning best cast ensemble and not acknowledg… 1 hour ago National Newswatch ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Anne with an E’ big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto | National Newswatch https://t.co/XlXGLjvxox 2 hours ago Red Deer Advocate ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Anne with an E’ big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto https://t.co/YzOaakuoGQ 2 hours ago Ben Gebauer RT @globeandmail: ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Anne with an E’ big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto https://t.co/vuRLU0QDKQ @GlobeArts https://t.co… 2 hours ago Teresa Schitt's Creek, Anne with an E big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto | CBC News https://t.co/vEzNU57M90 3 hours ago shanta RT @CBCToronto: Schitt's Creek, Anne with an E big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto https://t.co/lcwmXNNvmn https://t.co/qTCkeVeElr 3 hours ago Crwe World Schitt's Creek, Anne with an E big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto https://t.co/1DkewXDsNh 3 hours ago