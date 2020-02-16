Global  

China promises companies aid, global virus cases rise

Newsday Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Regulators in China have promised tax cuts and other aid to help companies recover from its virus outbreak while a spike in new cases abroad raised the prospect of wider disruption to tourism and other industries
News video: Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar

Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar 02:01

 Many businesses are running out of Chinese products causing a sharp increase in prices In Pakistan.

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The..

Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy? [Video]Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy?

Amid the coronavirus expanding beyond China, where it originated, the toll on the U.S. and global economy could be worse than first predicted. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher explains.

China reports fall in new virus cases for 3rd straight day

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Sunday a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day, as it became apparent that the country’s leadership was aware of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodayNewsdaySBSBelfast Telegraph

China promises companies aid, says growth targets can be met

BEIJING (AP) — Regulators on promised tax cuts and other aid Monday to help companies recover from China’s virus outbreak and expressed confidence the ruling...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

