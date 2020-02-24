Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80

Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters from federal and New Jersey agencies battled a forest fire for a second day early Monday in a popular hiking area that is crossed by the Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway.

The fire burned in New Jersey's Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. A Facebook post from a nearby fire department in Pennsylvania indicated the fire had grown to 70 acres by Sunday night.

It wasn't clear early Monday what the fire's cause was or how much it had been contained. A helicopter and 40 firefighters were working to put the fire out Monday, officials said.

A helicopter dropped water on the fire Sunday, but National Park Service spokesperson Kathleen Sandt told the New Jersey Herald that it had to stop operating after sundown for safety reasons.

Volunteer firefighters carried backpack tanks of water to the top of the 1,526-foot (465-meter) Mount Tammany, Sandt said.

Incident Commander Eric Weber told WFMZ-TV that the ground crews operating at night had to contend with difficult terrain. "It's pretty steep and rugged," Weber said. “It's probably the steepest terrain in the entire state of New Jersey.”

The crews were using an existing trail as a fire break, Weber told the station.

Pictures and video shared Sunday on social media showed a wall of flames not far from Interstate 80, which carries traffic to and from New York City, winds through the water gap and was backed up in both directions.

Some delays were reported during the Monday morning commute, but officials said the highway was open in both directions. They warned, though, that smoky conditions would likely remain until at least Tuesday and that flames would also be visible.

The fire broke out on a sunny February day that saw...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court wades into battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile (975-kilometer) natural gas pipeline and environmental groups...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StephanBraun81

Stephan Braun Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80 https://t.co/nachH5TwBl via @Yahoo 16 minutes ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80 https://t.co/6E6RFR0QEM 18 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Crews Battle Fire in Park Close to Appalachian Trail, I-80 https://t.co/pzoq2rrTnP 33 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80 https://t.co/7g7byp9J8g 50 minutes ago

wchs8fox11

Eyewitness News Metro 911 dispatchers say three departments battle a fire at a trailer park near Coal River Rd. outside St. Albans.… https://t.co/huaSWCLS0T 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Crews #battle 2-alarm #fire in #Hyde #Park - Feb 20 @ 10:15 PM ET https://t.co/6Rgibeoaon 4 days ago

DailyBRUM

Birmingham News Fire crews battle car blaze https://t.co/c5rpLSB4EH https://t.co/1jXpUA0qUp 4 days ago

JohnCorser_Star

John Corser RT @ExpressandStar: Snow Hill is closed for cars heading into Wolverhampton after a car caught fire next to St John's Retail Park this afte… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.