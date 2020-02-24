Global  

Rio Carnival schools make plea for end of religious abuse

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As the Grande Rio Samba school rolled its Carnival float onto Rio de Janeiro's parade grounds, people aboard unfurled a massive fan-shaped banner reading “RESPECT MY AXÉ” to the roaring crowd.

Axé is the vital cosmic force in the Afro-Brazilian religion Candomblé and Grande Rio was calling upon tens of thousands of spectators in the Sambadrome's bleachers and tens of millions watching at home to accept people of Afro-Brazilian faith amid a wave of harassment linked to the spread of evangelical Christianity here.

As Portuguese Catholic colonists brought African slaves to Brazil, the enslaved men and women developed syncretic blends of their traditional religions with Catholicism, now practiced by about a tiny minority of Brazilians.

In Rio, the state that’s home one quarter of the practitioners of Afro-Brazilian religions, there's been a proliferation of evangelical Christianity, particularly neo-Pentecostal churches founded since 1970 that focus on spreading their faith among non-believers. Experts say that while most neo-Pentecostal proselytizing is peaceful, the spread of the faith has been accompanied a surge of intolerance against traditional African-influenced religions ranging from verbal abuse and discrimination to destruction of temples and forced expulsion from neighborhoods.

Members of the Grande Rio school, like Jaciel Henrique, said they were using Rio's traditional Samba school competition to tell the world to know that traditional African-influenced religions like Candomblé need respect and protection.

“We want to be respected, and Carnival is about that,” Henrique said at the school's rehearsal earlier this month in Duque de Caxias, a city north of Rio. “Respect where everybody unites and gets together in favor...
