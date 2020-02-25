Global  

Tourist hotel in Spain's Canary Islands quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Newsday Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Tourist hotel in Spain's Canary Islands quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 virus
News video: Worst dust storm in 30 years turns Spanish island into Mars

Worst dust storm in 30 years turns Spanish island into Mars 00:15

 Visibility is under 800m and airports are closed in Tenerife (Canary Islands) due to the worst dust storm in 30 years. Crazy! Full credit to: @cryptoHelen on Twitter

Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus [Video]Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus

A small group of guests out of 130 cleared to leave a Tenerife hotel in its fourth day of quarantine over the coronavirus could be seen boarding a minibus on Friday, a video recorded by one of the..

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Alert: Tourist hotel in Spain's Canary Islands quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 virus

MADRID (AP) — Tourist hotel in Spain's Canary Islands quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 virus.
SeattlePI.com

Over 100 guests cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spain's Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

saboquepica

Ernesto RT @joanmateuparra: A tourist in quarantine inside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta, in the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain,… 3 days ago

joanmateuparra

Joan Mateu Parra A tourist in quarantine inside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta, in the Canary island of Tenerife, Spa… https://t.co/xXOuYkuZ1u 5 days ago

akinluyiakin

akinluyi akin RT @business: Spain identifies 5 new coronavirus cases in Barcelona, Valencia region, Madrid and Tenerife. Authorities have isolated about… 6 days ago

sabriahrazak

Rira Lantoni RT @business: Spain identifies 5 new coronavirus cases in Barcelona, Valencia region, Madrid and Tenerife. Authorities have isolated about… 6 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Hundreds of people were confined to a Tenerife hotel after an Italian tourist was hospitalised in a suspected case of coronav… 6 days ago

TravelBizOpp

Travel Business Opportunity usatodaytravel: A tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife was placed in quarantine Tuesday after an I… https://t.co/a9Rflsvg2w 1 week ago

mhirnaayange

Reiko RT @business: Spanish authorities have isolated 1,000 guests and workers at a seaside hotel on the Canary island of Tenerife after an Itali… 1 week ago

