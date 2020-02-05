Opera icon Placido Domingo apologizes to sexual harassment accusers

Global  

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo says he takes full responsibility for his actions after being accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. It comes after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault.
 The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologises over sexual harassment

Opera singer Placido Domingo apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the “pain” he caused them and accepted “full...
France 24

Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Despite objections from sexual abuse activists, the Israeli Opera will host a week-long singing competition organized by Spanish opera star...
Seattle Times


