Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Virgin Galactic space tickets: interest soars to new heights

Virgin Galactic space tickets: interest soars to new heights

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Virgin Galactic space tickets: interest soars to new heightsVirgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago, the company said Tuesday as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales.Virgin...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: A Look at its History

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: A Look at its History 01:32

 Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has already sold tickets to more than 600 people from 60 countries to fly to space.

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flights

Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flightsLOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago,...
WorldNews

Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago,...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VVVista

Vista ✈ Virgin Galactic to release more tickets for flights into space amid surging demand: https://t.co/LQjVBad5C1 https://t.co/Tabz19TnPO 5 minutes ago

TolgaGenalp

Tolga Gençalp RT @BBCBusiness: Virgin Galactic has said it will release more tickets for flights into space amid surging demand 🚀 https://t.co/SkxqW5hDLk 7 minutes ago

awakeningMan

Erik RT @LifeboatHQ: Virgin Galactic will begin accepting $1,000 deposits toward space flight tickets for tourists https://t.co/JuW1Q4DvE3 https… 11 minutes ago

BBCBusiness

BBC Business Virgin Galactic has said it will release more tickets for flights into space amid surging demand 🚀 https://t.co/SkxqW5hDLk 20 minutes ago

LifeboatHQ

Lifeboat Foundation Virgin Galactic will begin accepting $1,000 deposits toward space flight tickets for tourists… https://t.co/hX7y0ZY4T0 22 minutes ago

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @MirrorTech: Virgin Galactic releasing tickets for tourists to fly to space - how to apply https://t.co/2DN89wIH61 https://t.co/0TSmfm9O… 37 minutes ago

BluuSkyCo

Bluu Sky "Virgin Galactic has said it will release more tickets for flights into space amid surging demand." 👨‍🚀 Ready for… https://t.co/4Ngof36w6l 39 minutes ago

MirrorTech

Mirror Tech Virgin Galactic releasing tickets for tourists to fly to space - how to apply https://t.co/2DN89wIH61 https://t.co/0TSmfm9OMt 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.