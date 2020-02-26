Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech

Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech

Newsday Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
From now on, just call him Harry
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Call me Harry,' says prince as he starts last round of royal duties [Video]"Call me Harry," says prince as he starts last round of royal duties

Britain's Duke of Sussex started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note on Wednesday, making it clear that the audience listening to his speech on sustainable travel in Edinburgh should..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements [Video]Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech

LONDON (AP) — Just call him Harry. The British prince who is preparing to step back from royal duties would normally be referred to as sir or his royal...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

CliftonBarnhart

Clifton Barnhart RT @News3LV: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,'' the conference host said. https://t.co/JkmjlTe28A 3 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech https://t.co/O8dJFq4Xfo 3 minutes ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,'' the conference host said. https://t.co/JkmjlTe28A 5 minutes ago

JDunlapTV

Jordan Dunlap RT @CTVNews: Prince Harry tells Scottish event organizers not to refer to him as a prince https://t.co/fribsLgywk 5 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech https://t.co/f8Ko0KtBsa 7 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech https://t.co/p9tcrbyvrg 8 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech https://t.co/SqI5xB7CPR 9 minutes ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Call me Harry: Prince eschews royal label in Scotland speech https://t.co/JvVkwQrwqh 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.