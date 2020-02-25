Global  

Coronavirus: Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school self-isolate amid virus fears

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
School says a small number of students have been tested and are 'remaining at home' while they wait for results
Coronavirus outbreak: Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school isolated

Coronavirus outbreak: Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school isolated"Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19"
Bristol Post

Coronavirus: Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school isolated after Italy trip

Coronavirus: Pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school isolated after Italy tripFour pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's London school are in isolation over fears they may have contracted the deadly coronavirus.The children from...
New Zealand Herald

