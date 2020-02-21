Terence Lewis on why reality TV talent hunt matters in India

Terence Lewis, the former judge of 'Dance India Dance' returns to the judge's chair for 'India's Best Dancer'. He feels the show comes at the right time.



Recent related videos from verified sources Malaika, Geeta, Terence Lewis Full On Masti With Archana | The Kapil Sharma Show BEHIND The Scenes! Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur promote their upcoming show India's Best Dancer at The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh records Behind the scene fun video with the team. Watch the full.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 04:33Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources India's Best Dancer: Terence Lewis opens up on why reality TV talent hunts matters in India Choreographer Terence Lewis has been associated with dance reality shows for long. He agrees that there is a surfeit of talent-based shows on television, but he...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this