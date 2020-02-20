Global  

Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship amid virus fears

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A cruise ship heading to the Dominican Republic to disembark hundreds of passengers after a 14-day tour was turned back on Thursday because officials feared eight of those aboard showed potential symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, officials announced. A joint statement by the Public Health Ministry and Port Authority said […]
