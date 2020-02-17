Global  

A passenger’s battery charger exploded on a United flight, forcing an emergency landing

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A United Airbus 320 flight headed to the Bahamas from Newark Liberty International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International Airport, in Florida, after a passenger’s backup power source for a device caught fire, according to Daytona Beach airport officials. “Fire was contained to the passenger’s bag, put in fire […]
