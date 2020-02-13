Battery charger explodes on US flight, forcing emergency landing

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A United Airbus 320 flight headed to the Bahamas from Newark Liberty International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International Airport, in Florida, after a passenger's backup power source for a device... A United Airbus 320 flight headed to the Bahamas from Newark Liberty International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International Airport, in Florida, after a passenger's backup power source for a device... 👓 View full article

