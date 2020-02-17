Global  

Leap year birthday treat

Bangkok Post Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
To celebrate the once-every-four-year birthday for those who were born on Feb 29, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is offering a rare treat for leap year babies.
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Leap Year Is Important

Why Leap Year Is Important 00:54

 Every four years we make up for an inaccuracy in our calendar with “leap year”, and we explain why it’s necessary. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Recent related videos

Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day [Video]Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day

A great-grandmother is celebrating her 25th actual birthday on Leap Day this weekend. Doris Cleife will turn 100 on Saturday February 29, but this year will only be her 25th opportunity to celebrate on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

5 Facts About Leap Years [Video]5 Facts About Leap Years

5 Facts About Leap Years 1. Julius Caesar implemented the leap year in Rome. The Julian Calendar was implemented in 46 B.C.E. Though it was flawed, it remained in place for 16 centuries until the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

