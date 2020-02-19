Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in speech

May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in speech

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump, during his India visit, spoke of DDLJ as one of the `classic films` that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a frenzy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fights For LGBTQ Rights [Video]Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fights For LGBTQ Rights

During a hearing on Capitol Hill about President Donald Trump’s administration’s assault on the LGBTQ community, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a passionate speech about equality.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:12Published

US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK's DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' In His Grand Speech [Video]US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK"s DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's "Sholay" In His Grand Speech

US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Barack Obama, Donald Trump mentions Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ on maiden India visit; YRF reacts

The mention of the film, along with making SRK fans go into a frenzy also was a reminder of former US President Barack Obama's visit to India in 2015.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Shershaah: Shah Rukh Khan will have a CAMEO in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film?

Bollywood News: Karan Johar narrated the script to SRK and he immediately gave his nod. The makers wanted a top actor to enhance the scenes with starry presence...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamWajahat555

Mr Fan✨ RT @TeamSRKWarriors: Shah Rukh should make DDLJ 2: Gauri Khan on Trump's DDLJ mention in Ahmedabad speech https://t.co/h0NHlR4eow https://t… 6 minutes ago

khiljeedotcom

khiljee.com May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in spe… https://t.co/sSOohfWb0T 26 minutes ago

IamSaifSRK1

SAIF A KHAN RT @SrkkiJaan2: Shah Rukh should make DDLJ 2: Gauri Khan on Trump's DDLJ mention in Ahmedabad speech https://t.co/ILZoJD1eWx https://t.co/4… 36 minutes ago

SrkkiJaan2

RAJ Shah Rukh should make DDLJ 2: Gauri Khan on Trump's DDLJ mention in Ahmedabad speech https://t.co/ILZoJD1eWx… https://t.co/75vD3Jyjpf 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.