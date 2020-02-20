Prince Harry heads to recording studio with Jon Bon Jovi for Invictus Games single
Friday, 28 February 2020 () The "artist formerly known as Prince" Harry has stepped into a studio to meet rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi who is recording a special single ahead of the Invictus Games.Prince Harry returned to the UK this week from Canada for a...
Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated the Beatles' iconic "Abbey Road" album cover Friday. Harry was at Abbey Road Studios recording "Unbroken" with the singer and Invictus Games Choir. It was one of Harry's final engagements before he and Meghan Markle end their roles as senior members of the...