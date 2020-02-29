Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Leap Day: Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners

Leap Day: Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Kristen Bell tweeted her marriage proposal to Dax Shepard in celebration of equal marriage rights
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

idromance

idRomance Leap Day: Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners - The Independent https://t.co/mEki6fVZlE… https://t.co/o5ttIFSSaT 58 minutes ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners #LeapDay https://t.co/u2a9woiBjR 1 hour ago

sturges_edward

Robin Edward Sturges RT @Independent: Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners #LeapDay https://t.co/nPvNqFxGiq 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners #LeapDay https://t.co/nPvNqFxGiq 1 hour ago

hushdirectory

Hush Leap Day: Eight female celebrities who proposed to their partners https://t.co/UDBqm0aEl5 https://t.co/d9W8A0O28l 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.