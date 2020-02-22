Global  

Virus fears keep hundreds of cruise passengers at sea

Newsday Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Operators of a British cruise ship that was turned away from its destination due to fears of the new coronavirus say they've chartered planes to ferry passengers home
California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun [Video]California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun

Passengers boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship on a three-day voyage to the resort city of Ensenada on Mexico&apos;s Baja coast were unfazed by reports of the virus, but vowed to wash their hands.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship amid virus fears

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A cruise ship heading to the Dominican Republic to disembark hundreds of passengers after a 14-day tour was turned back on...
Rejected by two ports on virus fears, cruise heads to Mexico

Rejected by two ports on virus fears, cruise heads to MexicoA ship operated by MSC Cruises is sailing for Cozumel, Mexico, today after authorities in two Caribbean ports effectively refused to let passengers disembark...
