Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

Japan Today Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Air New Zealand has announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a "game changer" for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul…
News video: Air Mattress! Air New Zealand Debuts Sleep Pods for Economy Class

Air Mattress! Air New Zealand Debuts Sleep Pods for Economy Class 00:40

 Most of us have slept on an air mattress at one time or another, but what about sleeping up in the air? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds [Video]Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod. Adam Reed reports.

This New Zealand Pigeon Loves To Get 'Drunk' On Fermented Fruit [Video]This New Zealand Pigeon Loves To Get 'Drunk' On Fermented Fruit

There’s a pigeon in New Zealand that has the reputation of being the country’s drunkest bird.

Bed in eco class? Air NZ unveils concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option: Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a...
Air New Zealand to test out bunk beds in economy class

The airline says it plans to launch the service on its direct flight between New York City and New Zealand's capital, Auckland, that will begin operating in...
