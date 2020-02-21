Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Meghan Markle said to be attending the Met Gala in May 2020

Meghan Markle said to be attending the Met Gala in May 2020

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle said to be attending the Met Gala in May 2020Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to attend the Met Gala this year.The former Suits actress, 38, is said to be attending the event on May 4 along with Vogue editor Edward Enninful, reports The Sun. READ MORE: • Palace...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' [Video]Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title. The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Ever Wonder What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles Did Before They Married into Royalty? [Video]Ever Wonder What Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles Did Before They Married into Royalty?

They were just like us, except they met their loved ones and married into monarchy, so yeah, they weren’t like us, they were way better. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary, Warns ‘This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale’ (Video)

Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary, Warns ‘This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale’ (Video)VICE Television is making a documentary about Meghan Markle, and it features interviews with “palace insiders” who will attempt to shed light on the years...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredMid-DayE! Online

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Duties Ending March 31

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Duties Ending March 31Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out their final official engagements in their remaining days as senior members of the royal family. According to a...
HNGN Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.