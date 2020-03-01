Global  

France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread

Newsday Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Louvre Museum is closed again as management meets with staff worried about the spread of the new virus
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears 01:20

 France's Louvre museum in Paris closed its doors to the public on Sunday as workers demanded more precautions against the spread of COVID-19View on euronews

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus [Video]Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Paris's Louvre Museum extends shutdown over coronavirus fears

The world's most visited museum remains shut for a second day as Louvre staff worry about potential infections. It's the latest blow to France's tourism...
France 24

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

PARIS (AP) — The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

TheGhyGuy

Rondeep RT @AP: Virus update: —Coronavirus in more than 60 countries. —Virus kills member of council advising Iran's supreme leader. —Millions of… 48 seconds ago

comicsfreak

Comics Freak France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread - NBC Montana :: #comics https://t.co/AvNMrZ7Com 1 minute ago

CTVStephanie

Stephanie Massicotte RT @CTVNews: France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread https://t.co/WQimJBRRCg 4 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread https://t.co/WQimJBRRCg 32 minutes ago

