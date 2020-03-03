Global  

Inside the Queen and Prince Harry's intense four-hour heart-to-heart

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour candid conversation yesterday in a bid to "clear the air", according to a royal source.Over a quiet lunch and tea at Windsor Castle, the Queen told her grandson that he and Meghan would...
News video: Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth Meeting At Windsor Castle

Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth Meeting At Windsor Castle 01:18

 At the request of Prince Harry, he and Queen Elizabeth II have a four-hour fireside chat at Windsor Castle to continue their dialogue for Harry and Megan Markle’s exit from the Royal Family on March 31.

Prince Harry has Lunch with His Grandma: Here's What Happened [Video]Prince Harry has Lunch with His Grandma: Here's What Happened

Prince Harry has lunch with his Grandma and apparently she will welcome him back anytime. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he's 'welcome back' to the royal family following exit [Video]Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he's 'welcome back' to the royal family following exit

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly told her grandson Prince Harry he will "always be welcomed back" into the royal life, as he prepares to step down as a senior member of the royal family.

Queen tells Harry that he’s always ‘welcomed back’ in 4-hour conversation

The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

The Queen's two word message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle lunch

The Queen's two word message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle lunchThe pair had a four-hour discussion over lunch and tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday, where Harry was told by his 93-year-old grandmother that he is "much loved"
Tamworth Herald

