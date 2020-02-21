Entertainment news: I've become a Katrina Kaif fan after Sooryavanshi, says Akshay Kumar
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Earlier, I was an admirer of Katrina Kaif's beauty but after 'Sooryavanshi', I have become an admirer of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film, Akshay Kumar said.
Just not the trailer but even the moments from it also making us jump with joy. With biggies like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty, we are expecting it to be earth-shattering hit. But before you witness all of that, here's what all went down at the trailer...
Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action,..
