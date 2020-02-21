Global  

Entertainment news: I've become a Katrina Kaif fan after Sooryavanshi, says Akshay Kumar

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Earlier, I was an admirer of Katrina Kaif's beauty but after 'Sooryavanshi', I have become an admirer of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film, Akshay Kumar said.
News video: Best Moments From Sooryavanshi’s Star-Studded Trailer Launch Event

Best Moments From Sooryavanshi’s Star-Studded Trailer Launch Event 09:05

 Just not the trailer but even the moments from it also making us jump with joy. With biggies like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty, we are expecting it to be earth-shattering hit. But before you witness all of that, here's what all went down at the trailer...

Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty | [Video]Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |

Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published

Sara On Love Aaj Kal Failure, Katrina Vicky BONDING, Ananya Romances Vijay Deverakonda | Top 10 News [Video]Sara On Love Aaj Kal Failure, Katrina Vicky BONDING, Ananya Romances Vijay Deverakonda | Top 10 News

Katrina Kaif Supports Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot The Haunted Ship, Taimur Ali Khan POSES With His Fan Salim Merchant, Sara Ali Khan REACTS To NEGATIVE Comments For Love Aaj Kal are among the Top 10 News in..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:48Published


Akshay: I've become a Katrina Kaif fan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back sharing big-screen space with Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action feature 'Sooryavanshi', for the first...
IndiaTimes

Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' locks new release date – Watch video

Akshay and Katrina fans will get to watch these two together on the big screens after a long hiatus in 'Sooryavanshi'.
Zee News

