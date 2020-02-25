Global  

UK fruit group Berry Gardens names Nick Allen as new CEO

Just-Food Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
UK fruit producer Berry Gardens has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer who will take up the role immediately.
