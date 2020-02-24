Global  

After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all!

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Ivanka Trump recently visited India along with father and US President Donald Trump as part of his two-day official visit to the country for the first time. 
News video: Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump 00:55

 Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

'Photobomb!' Internet Reacts To Ivanka Trump Posing In Front Of Taj Mahal [Video]'Photobomb!' Internet Reacts To Ivanka Trump Posing In Front Of Taj Mahal

Internet is reacting to Ivanka Trump's recent photo.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:40Published

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal [Video]Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India&apos;s famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader&apos;s first official visit to that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Taj Mahal: US President Donald Trump visits the 'monument of love' in Agra

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting the Taj Mahal.
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesDNA

Not able to meet Ivanka Trump, Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself at Taj Mahal with her

Diljit Dosanjh was unable to meet Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and so he shared a photoshopped image with her in front of the Taj Mahal
DNA

khiljeedotcom

khiljee.com After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that’s not all! https://t.co/TROUuQ52uW 44 minutes ago

ketan_patel2020

Ketan Patel Official RT @ZeeNews: After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all! https://t.co/09fh48… 1 hour ago

ZeeNews

Zee News After Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee photoshops pic with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal and no that's not all! https://t.co/09fh48sP9n 1 hour ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com After #DiljitDosanjh, The Family Man Actor Manoj Bajpayee Shares A Montage Video With Ivanka Trump; It Also Has Kyl… https://t.co/AjdgU8TBzk 3 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla After #DiljitDosanjh, #ManojBajpayee shares an edited clip featuring #IvankaTrump, #Beyoncé, #JLo & other celebs https://t.co/3HejQaWXlc 4 hours ago

