Tornado narrowly misses Canadian country star Brett Kissel's home in Nashville Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel says a tornado that tore through Nashville narrowly missed his condo, but left much of the surrounding neighbourhood in ruins. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Brett Young On Becoming A Dad Country music star Brett Young opens up to ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil about life with his 4-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth Young at 2020 CRS in Nashville. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:28Published 1 week ago Making Brett Kissel’s ‘Island Of Bryan’ Music Video When Brett Kissel was looking for a gorgeous location for his music video “Drink About Me”, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler invited the Canadian country star to their “Island Of Bryan” tropical.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:21Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this